Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Thanks Fans for Showering Her with Love After 'Unfair' Eviction

Sara Gurpal, the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has now shared a video to express gratitude to her fans for their love and support. In the video, the Punjabi singer also talked about her unfair eviction. She can be heard saying that she had returned with the same dignity with which she entered Bigg Boss 14 and she is overwhelmed with the response and everything that has been happening after BB 14.

Sara said that her eviction was unfair as seniors, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, were not in favour of letting her go and it was a one-man decision. Saying that she's proud of doing everything be it tasks or household chores, Sara added that she'd accept her eviction if the audience would have voted her out.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I'm taking this chance to thank my audience from the core of my heart. It’s only with your love and support that I'm here at this stage of my life. However, I would’ve been happy if this decision was brought in place by you guys. But life’s pretty unfair and you gotta deal with it. Thanks again for everything️ @vootselect @colorstv”.

After the sudden eviction of Sara, many Punjabi celebrities, TV actors and netizens came in support of her and slammed Sidharth Shukla for giving unfair decision. Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha took to the microblogging site and wrote, “@SGurpal you will come out strongly ! But this is unfair totally ! #SaraGurpal #BiggBoss14”.

Sara also got injured by Nikki Tamboli during a task. The pictures of her inured eyes have also gone viral on the internet.

The Punjabi singer herself in multiple interviews blamed Sidharth for her eviction. She had also said that she had performed quite well in all the task except the one in which she had to give Sidharth a lap dance as she was not comfortable.