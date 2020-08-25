Bigg Boss 14: Saumya Tandon Refutes Rumours About Being Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show

Actress Saumya Tandon, popularly known for her stint as Anita Bhabhi in the comedy television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has denied participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The rumours began to fuel after Saumya left the popular comedy show after being associated with it for five years.

In a recent Q&A session hosted by the actress on Instagram, she mentioned, “No, I'm not Bigg Boss type,” putting an end to speculations that suggested her participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

She said, “Bigg Boss - no chance, no. I'm not the Bigg Boss material. What will I do in Bigg Boss? I'm a very calm and private person. So, I'm not the right person for Bigg Boss. You are not going to see me in Bigg Boss, surely not.”

She also thanked her fans for being a part of the session, writing in a post, “Special Thanks to all! Received a lot of beautiful lovely messages after I quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Couldn’t answer all the questions and reply to all, so a small chat to meet you all.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 was expected to air in September. However, recent news suggests that it will begin a month later. Saumya's former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Shilpa Shinde won the winner trophy for Bigg Boss 12.