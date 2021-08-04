Bigg Boss 14 Seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan Bump into Each Other on Flight, Watch Video

Actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are no strangers to the households. The actresses have earned fame through their hard work in the TV and the film industry. On August 3, Gauahar bumped into Hina on a flight and the former wasted no time in sharing the un-planned reunion with their fans.

In the clip, Gauahar said, “Everyone in for a treat because who did I bump into?” before panning the camera towards Hina. The two were totally delighted to see each other and had an adorable moment as they shared a hug.

While sharing the video, Gauahar captioned it, “It’s been a while.” Hina also re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Good to see you, love.”

While Hina was flying alone, Gauahar was accompanied by her husband Zaid Darbar. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for a traditional look as she wore a saffron suit with chicken work. Gauahar, who was recently seen in 14 Phere, donned a sporty outfit, with a white pullover, black shorts, and shoes.

Though Gauahar and Hina featured on different seasons of Bigg Boss, the duo met during their short stint in Bigg Boss 14. Hina and Gauahar were two of the three seniors in the 14th edition of the controversial reality show. In course of time, both the divas gelled up with each other and became good friends. After the show, the popular faces of TV were seen hanging out. However, it had been quite a long since they met and treated their fans with some adorable clicks.

The divas never fail to share greetings or extend support to each other. The year has been quite harsh for both the celebs as they lost their fathers. Gauahar’s father passed away on March 5 in a Mumbai hospital, whereas a month later on April 20, Hina’s father breathed his last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here