Bigg Boss 14: Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan Get Into an Ugly Fight

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, former winners of the show Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, who have entered the house as seniors for two weeks, will be seen getting into an ugly fight.
In the promo clip, the fight erupts between the two during a task, Sidharth tells Gauahar that it's her mistake, and for him, it's important how the task takes place. Gauahar tries to defend herself by saying that before the task could start it ended.
Also, the seniors, which also includes Hina Khan, will be laying few conditions before the rejected contestants -- Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal. Meanwhile, the rejected ones are staying in the Garden area and will stay there until next announcement by seniors or Bigg Boss.
While in a conversation with the rejected contestants, Hina asks Nishant to wear a bikini top if he wishes to come inside the house from Garden area.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant, Shehzaad Deol, Sara, Jaan, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya.