Bigg Boss 14: Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan Favour Nikki Tamboli During Immunity Task

Bigg Boss 14 contestants are fighting it out to gain a confirmed spot in the house. An immunity task was announced on the fourth day, which saw female contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal and Pavitra Punia participating for the coveted permanent BB spot alongside Abhinav Shukla, who has already been given entry in the house after winning a task.

In the new immunity task announced by Bigg Boss, Jasmin, Sara, Nikki, Rubina and Pavitra try their best to woo senior Sidharth Shukla and impress him to gain footing in the show. The task was divided over three parts. In the first round, the female contestants would get a tattoo done by Sidharth and win his heart while conversing or flirting with him.

In the lead up to the first round of the task, Hina Khan was seen offering advice to Nikki near the bathroom area. Hina showed Nikki how she could impress Sidharth during the tattoo round by acting out she would do the task herself. Hina later gave some important tips to Nikki for the upcoming rounds as well, which include washing a dirty bike with Sidharth around and carrying around several filled glasses, like a waitress.

Meanwhile, in the first round of the immunity task, Sidharth was seen discussing with Nikki on why she was a perfect fit to move from fresher status to that of a permanent housemate in BB 14. Since Sidharth will make the choice from the lot of women, it could be ascertained that the conversation would lead to him keeping Nikki in mind.

Apart from having a conversation with her during the tattoo task, Sidharth also convinced Nikki to give up taking some clothes so that others could take their respective items. Nikki listened to Sidharth and let go of her requirements for others to end a stand off in the house.

Meanwhile, Gauahar has remained neutral during her stay till now. However, she is seen balancing well and often speaks to Nikki and offers her advice for her run during BB 14.

