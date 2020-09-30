Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit to Participate in Salman Khan's Show?

As per reports, actor Shardul Pandit, who last appeared in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be seen in the new season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor has not confirmed about the same.

Shardul, who had moved to his hometown during the lockdown, has reportedly reached Mumbai a few days ago to be quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, the actor was in news for opening up about depression and lack of work.

Meanwhile, during the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, the show's host superstar Salman Khan had introduced the first contestant of the reality show and it was Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Now, the makers have released a glimpse from the upcoming telecast of the show and revealed the second contestant, Radhe Maa.

Meanwhile, actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani and Eijaz Khan are also expected to be seen inside Bigg Boss 14 house.