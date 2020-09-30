Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit to Participate in Salman Khan's Show?

As per reports, actor Shardul Pandit, who last appeared in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be seen in the new season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor has not confirmed about the same.
Shardul, who had moved to his hometown during the lockdown, has reportedly reached Mumbai a few days ago to be quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss house.
Earlier, the actor was in news for opening up about depression and lack of work.
Meanwhile, during the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, the show's host superstar Salman Khan had introduced the first contestant of the reality show and it was Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.
#BB13 ke aakhri contestant @sidharth_shukla de rahe hai #BB14 ke pehle contestant @jaankumarsanu ko kuch useful tips!Are you excited to watch him in the house?#BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect.@BeingSalmanKhan @plaympl pic.twitter.com/XVJIjDzfnq— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2020
Now, the makers have released a glimpse from the upcoming telecast of the show and revealed the second contestant, Radhe Maa.
Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.Streaming partner @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/fmpjm4dvh9— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2020
Meanwhile, actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani and Eijaz Khan are also expected to be seen inside Bigg Boss 14 house.