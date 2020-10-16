Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga, Aly Goni Call Sara Gurpal's Eviction 'Unfair', Take Dig at Seniors

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal’s shocking eviction is not going well with the viewers. Many people, along with celebrities like Aly Goni, Gurnazar Chattha, Bhumika Sharma, Yuvraj Hans, Ninja, and Shefali Bagga have come out in support of Sara and called out the unfair decisions of Toofani Seniors. Sara got her eye injured by Nikki Tamboli while performing a task in BB14, and the pictures of that have gone viral on the internet.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their anger and have been demanding justice for Sara and her re-entry into the show. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga tweeted, “Saw it late cz of #IPL & my show bt this was unfair with #saragurupal She shouldn’t have been evicted like this just in the beginning. The decision at least should have remained in the hands of the viewers. If everything the seniors will do, what are the viewers for?#BiggBoss14 #BB14.” (sic)

TV actor Aly Goni also took to his Instagram story and called the incident horrible and wrote, “I just hate that Tamboli.” Gurnazar Chattha also took to the microblogging site and wrote, “@SGurpal you will come out strongly ! But this is unfair totally! #SaraGurpal #BiggBoss14.” (sic)

Netizens also slammed Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for giving biased decision. Meanwhile, Sara talked to Navbharat Times after getting out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and said that despite her eye injury, she performed quite well in the tasks except one in which she was required to give Sidharth a lap dance. She said she can’t give someone a lap dance on the national television. She also said that the seniors should not have been given the eviction power as this is the audience’s show and they should have decided whether she should be evicted from the show or not. Sara is currently undergoing her eye treatment.