Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaz Gill Will Not Join Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan on BB14 Premiere Night?

The wait is almost over as Indian television’s one of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 14, is about to kick off. The makers have left no stone unturned to draw the hype to its peak, be it regarding the participants or the guests to appear at the grand premiere of the show. There have been many teasers, gossips, rumours and leaks on the way to the opening event. If the latest media reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was earlier reported to be present at the grand premiere of season 14, will be missing on Saturday night.

This piece of information was first reported by The Khabri on their Twitter handle citing sources. However, it is being speculated that the model and actress, who finished runner up in the last edition of Bigg Boss, would appear on the show at a later stage.

“According to our sources, Shehnaaz Gill will not be seen on the premiere of BB14. She will be called as a guest during the later stage of the show,” The Khabri twitter read.

Bigg Boss 14 is going to be different in more than one way. It is being produced and telecast at a time when the world is reeling from the unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. People are confined to their homes due to lockdowns and are under a lot of stress.

In this edition of Bigg Boss, for the first time, the House will have its own spa, restaurant, mall and a theatre. The contestants are lucky indeed! It seems they are going to enjoy much more freedom than ordinary people outside the Bigg Boss house, owing to the pandemic.

The contestants will be officially revealed tonight. However, thanks to the teasers and leaks, we already have a fair bit of idea, who we can expect to see on the show this time. Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu is the only contestant officially confirmed by the show’s host Salman Khan. Apart from Sanu, we can expect to see TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are also a couple off screen. Through teasers we also know that Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli will be part of the shows.

Radhe Maa – a self-styled spiritual leader is also set to appear on the show, however, it is not known whether she will be a contestant or a special guest on the show. Media reports also suggest that Jasmin Bhasin, singer Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani would be there.