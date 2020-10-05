Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol Feels Shehnaaz Gill 'Opened Doors for Punjabi Talent'

Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour. He also expressed his fondness for "Bigg Boss 13" contestant, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill. "I admire Shehnaaz a lot. Last season she came and presented Punjab and Punjabis in such a beautiful way. She has opened the doors for more Punjabi talent in the Hindi entertainment industry, especially 'Bigg Boss'," added the Punjab-born artiste.

Talking about being the first turbaned contestant on the show, he said: "It's an absolute honour for me to represent my culture on the show. Entering the house as the first turbaned Sardar is a huge thing. The turban is my biggest identity as well as my USP," he told IANS.

In 2012, former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had appeared in the Bigg Boss house as the first turbaned Sikh, but had to leave the show after a few days owing to political commitments.

Aiming at being totally non conventional and unique this season, Shehzad is going to take a very different approach to the show by being himself, entertaining the audience and winning hearts!

In a separate interaction, speaking about wanting to showcase his true self to win hearts this season, Shehzad shares,"I have always looked forward to getting an opportunity to participate in a reality show like Bigg Boss, and now that I have finally gotten the chance to do so, I am going to utilize this chance to only and only win the audiences hearts. Being a typical Punjabi boy at heart, I am going to show the world what we Punjabis are made of! While our mantra in life is khao, peeyo, aish karo leken kisi ka dil na dukhao, when the situation arises I will take the right stand in the house depending on the matter. I have always maintained that showcasing who you really are to the world in a reality show format is what works best and is also what I am going to do! I am here to win hearts by showing people who Shehzad really is, and I am going to stick with that. It is important to be true to your beliefs and be honest with yourself and others around you in an environment such as this one, as I feel that this is the only way to ensure that viewers like your personality."

Before "Bigg Boss", Shehzad was seen in the model hunt show "Top Model India" and the reality show, "Ace of Space".