Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde Reacts to Viral Video of Her Bashing Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is one of the most loved ex-contestants of the show. The actress has now opened up about a viral video that has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, a woman, who claims to be Shilpa, was seen using some foul language for BB 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya. However, when the actress came to know about this she immediately took to social media and informed that someone had impersonated her and used foul language for the singer. She claimed that she is not following Bigg Boss 14 and can never use such language for anyone. The actress even went on warning the impersonator to take legal action against her.

Now, in a conversation with The Times of India, the actress once again denied the accusations and said that a few agencies published the story without confirming from her whether it is true or not. She also opened up about her journey on Bigg Boss and stated that it was never her cup of tea, however, she won the show because of her destiny as well as everyone’s encouragement and love.

She further went on to say that people inside Bigg Boss house unnecessarily poke each other and fight and she is someone who could never do that. Talking about her strategies before entering the show she revealed that she didn’t do any homework like others and called her game authentic and organic. She also added that whatever her co-contestant did on the show was all real and entertaining. She, however, confessed that she is not a huge fan of the show and does not follow it regularly. Even before participating in the 11th season, she said she never watched the show.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in the Alt Balaji series Paurashpur along with Annu Kapoor and Milind Soman.