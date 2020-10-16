Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan Get Into a Huge Fight During a Task

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, a fight will erupt among the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan during a ball task. While Hina and Gauahar will be seen supporting Jasmin Bhasin, Sidharth will stand with Nikki Tamboli.

Bigg Boss has announced a ball task for the fresher contestants to reclaim their personal belongings from Bigg Boss Mall. Each time two contestants play the game and the contestant with the most number of balls in the basket wins the task. The winner can reclaim personal belongings and loser loses all belongings.

When Nikki and Jasmin are pitted against each other, they try hard to destroy each other’s basket. Jasmin throws her basket away, later runs after Nikki to destroy hers.

The two abuse each other and Hina and Gauahar tell Jasmin to use her brain. Nikki tells them not to interfere and let them handle their fight. The argument between the seniors erupts when they need to choose the winner. While Gauahar and Hina are of the opinion that Jasmin had more balls in her basket when she threw it away, Sidharth disagrees. The argument soon turns into a fight with Hina and Sidharth yelling at each other.