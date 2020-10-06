Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Does Bench Press in Night Suit and Slippers, Twitterati Call it 'Cute'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who has entered the new Bigg Boss house as a senior for two weeks, was seen doing bench press in his night suit and slippers. As the video of the actor doing the bench press started doing rounds, his fans praised him for doing such uniquely cute things.

Along with Sidharth, former contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as seniors.

Here are some reactions:

Sidharth in GymOnly Mr Shukla can do gym in night suit with his chappals onIn a pyaar aata hai naa iss ladke ki haar baat par ki pocho mat#SidNaaz #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/m8HRJAtayu — SidNaaz_Deewani (@DeewaniSidnaaz) October 5, 2020

Bb LIVE- @sidharth_shukla gymming in night suit I m not believing ye whi #SidharthShukla h jise mne bb13 m dekha shorts m pic.twitter.com/F04B6arRAY — Chandni Arora (@Chandniforworld) October 5, 2020

His Reef slippers are back ! Jammies mein sirf Sidharth hi workout kar sakta hai #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zG2obVveUw — Radhika (@rad_R_) October 5, 2020

A fan wrote, "@sidharth_shukla DOING BENCH PRESSS ...VAISE HI ITNEEE HOTTTT HOO AUR KITNAAA HOOGEEE BABY ? ."

LIVE FROM BB HOUSE @sidharth_shukla DOING BENCH PRESSS VAISE HI ITNEEE HOTTTT HOO AUR KITNAAA HOOGEEE BABY ? #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/gknX9Fr4CW — (@kamlovessid) October 5, 2020

In a rare sight, Sidharth was also seen washing his own plate and chopping vegetables inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor said he doing so for 'old times sake' and even got hos finger cut in the process.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Shehzaad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya.