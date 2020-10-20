Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Find Their Way Out of the House?

The grand premiere of one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 14 took place at the beginning of this month. Along with the contestants, three former participants of the show from previous seasons entered the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and BB7 winner Gauahar Khan entered the house as Toofani seniors with the newcomers.

Several important duties were allocated to seniors and divided among the three. It has been two weeks since they came on the show to monitor activities of the freshers. However, it’s time the three seniors, after entertaining the viewers for nearly 15 days, leave BB14 house.

As per a recent report in SpotboyE, Sidharth along with Hina and Gauahar have marked their exit from the house. This implies that the newcomers or the actual participants will have the control over all the activity and conditions inside the BB house.

A few images of Sidharth have been doing rounds online. The pictures are blurred but have been taken after he left the house. In the clicks captured by paparazzi, the last season’s winner can be seen wearing an orange outfit.

While the exit of the three seniors is yet to be confirmed by the makers of the show, a few latest reports suggest that the trio will be replaced by another set of people. If the grapevine is to be believed, BB 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will enter the house to replace the current set of seniors.

An official statement by the former contestants of the show and the showrunners are yet to arrive. Additionally, the teammates of Sidharth, namely Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, and Shehzad Deol might be evicted from the house after they lost the task.