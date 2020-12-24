Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan were Not Interesting as Seniors, Says Sonali Phogat

Politician Sonali Phogat is the new wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She entered the house along with challenger Vikas Gupta, who was thrown out of the show after he had pushed his co-contestant Arshi Khan in the swimming pool during an argument.

Before her entry, Sonali in an interview with Pinkvilla said that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan did not do anything interesting in the show as seniors. The three popular ex-contestants were locked inside the house for the initial two weeks. However, she added that that the ex-contestants, who are brought back on the show as challengers are more interesting than seniors.

Sonali said, "They (Sidharth, Hina, and Gauhar - the seniors) did not do anything interesting for fruitful. Only the new contestants should have been brought in and allowed to play the game. However, the new ones' Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and the other challengers have spiced up the game. They are gelling up with others well and playing really well."

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for this week's eviction are Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla. Manu Punjabi was also nominated by the housemates, but, due to health issues, he has been temporarily removed from the show and also nominations.