Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Promises to Make Journey of New Contestants a Challenging One

With just a few days left for the grand premiere of the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss, the excitement of the viewers is mounting. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, the winner of the previous season of the popular television reality show, Sidharth Shukla makes some interesting revelations. Sidharth, who will make a grand entry on the big night of October 3, shares a stern word of caveat. Addressing the contestants of the upcoming season, Sidharth mentions that he won’t be easy on them as it wasn’t easy for him when he was a part of the show last season.

The tweet of Colors TV official reads, “Banane ghar walon ki life mushkil aa rahe hain @sidharth_shukla sirf 5 din mein! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.Streaming partner @VootSelect@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemme@LotusHerbals”

In addition to Sidharth, participants of other seasons of Bigg Boss including Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also appear on the stage on the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina also joined show host Salman Khan in promoting the upcoming edition of the controversial show.

Last week, a virtual conference was held where Salman interacted with few members associated with Bigg Boss. Salman, for the first time, introduced a contestant ahead of the premier who will enter the Bigg Boss house. It is Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Salman also gave a brief tour of the swanky house that is ready to welcome housemates this year. The breath-taking stills of the grand sets were shared online, further escalating enthusiasm among the viewers. The BB house in its 14th season has a mall, a theatre, a spa, a restaurant and everything else cool.

“Did we just see a spa, mall, theatre & a restaurant in the new #BB14 house? @BeingSalmanKhan #BB14PressConference #BiggBoss2020,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors TV from October 3, 9 pm onwards.