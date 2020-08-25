Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Make A Special Appearance For Two Weeks?

The 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss was its most watched season. The winner was actor Sidharth Shukla who was one of the most popular contestants from the very beginning of the season. Now, according to reports the actor has been approached to make a special appearance in Bigg Boss 14 to amplify the season's popularity.

A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, "The channel is planning to get Sidharth to enter the house for two weeks. The actor was not just the winner of the last season but also enjoyed colossal popularity which the makers want to use to amplify this season's reach too."

According to reports, actors Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani along with Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar have been approached for the show. Hamari Bahu Silk actor Chahat Pandey, Kumkum Bhagya actor Naina Singh, Saumya Tandon and filmmaker Onir were also reported to have been approached, but have publicly refuted the rumours.

The show was initially slated to air from September 5 but have reportedly been postponed for the month. The Coronavirus lockdown also seems to be hampering the popularity of the show.

Meanwhile, apart from Sidharth Shukla, other popular contestants were runner-up Asim Riaz, and finalists Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. Mahira Sharma and Himanshi Khurrana, though not finalists, were also very popular on the show. The contestants, since their stint in the Bigg Boss house have appeared in many music videos.