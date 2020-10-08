Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Wants Girl Like Nikki Tamboli to Be His Romantic Partner, Here's Rashami Desai's Response

In a recent episode on Bigg Boss 14, when Gauahar Khan asked Sidharth Shukla if Nikki Tamboli has all the qualities he is looking for in a girl, he replied with, “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye.” Nikki and Sidharth were talking about love and marriage when Gauahar asked him the question.

Reacting to Sidharth’s remark on Nikki, actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai tweeted, “Agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi #rashamians #recklessattitude (sic).”

#Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi #rashamians #recklessattitude pic.twitter.com/AMQNq3aHqK — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 7, 2020

For those uninitiated, Sidharth and Rashami used to be at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there was one fight that had caught everyone's attention, which led to Sidharth's 'aisi ladki' comment on Rashami.

Earlier too, when Sara Gurpal was talking to Nikki and said, ‘Main aisi hi hun,' to which Sidharth replied saying, 'is ka matlab kaisi.'

Rashami had tweeted, “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai (sic).”

Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 5, 2020

Also, Sidharth was seen discussing about his good friend, housemate Shehnaaz Gill and admitting that she took good care of him. Hina Khan was seen asking Sidharth who he bonded the most in his season? To which, Sidharth instantly replied saying Shehnaaz.