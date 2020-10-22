Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Was Bent on Driving Me Out, Says Sara Gurpal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal, who was evicted from the house in the first week by seniors, in a recent interview called it ‘unfair’ and said that Sidharth Shukla was bent on driving her out of the house.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I just don't understand that how could one senior (Sidharth) take the decision on behalf of everyone. Do logo (Gauahar and Hina) ne mera naam nahi liya, they were eliminating Nishant, but Sidharth was bent on driving me out. I don't know why.”

The actress added, “I don't know why he decided to evict me even till date. He's very unpredictable. But I do feel he's biased.”

After completion of nomination process, Bigg Boss had asked seniors Sidharth, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to pick one from the nominated contestants for eviction. While Gauahar and Hina were stuck between Nishant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya, Sidharth wanted Sara to get evicted.

Lastly, when Gauahar and Hina did not agree on Sara’s eviction, Sidharth took the decision on his own and removed Sara from the house.

Also, in the nomination process Sara had received only one vote from Jaan Kumar Sanu, otherwise she would have been safe from nominations.