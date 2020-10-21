News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's 'I Have a Girlfriend at Home' Comment Raises Curiosity

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, while participating in an immunity task on 'Bigg Boss 14', revealed that 'he has a girlfriend at home'.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss was certainly laden with surprises. First, Rubina Dilaik shared that she was upset with host Salman Khan for calling her husband Abhinav Shukla 'samaan' on the show and even threatened to quit. Later, Pavitra Punia raised eyebrows while she used cuss words while addressing senior Gauahar Khan's strategy in the game.

However, one thing that grabbed people's attention the most was a comment that senior Sidharth Shukla made during the episode run. During the immunity task announced by Bigg Boss, while all housemates were gathered in the garden area, Sidharth said, "I have a girlfriend at home."

Read: Sidharth Shukla Steps Out of Bigg Boss 14 House, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

This comment by Sidharth has gone viral on social media. Sidharth's fans started referring to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill as the girl he is referring to as their romance rumours are doing the rounds since they featured in the show together last season.

Here are some reactions to Sidharth's 'I have a girlfriend at home' confession.

Meanwhile, one or more contestants on BB 14 will be eliminated on Wednesday along with the senior with whom they participated in the immunity task.


