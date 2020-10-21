Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's 'I Have a Girlfriend at Home' Comment Raises Curiosity

The latest episode of Bigg Boss was certainly laden with surprises. First, Rubina Dilaik shared that she was upset with host Salman Khan for calling her husband Abhinav Shukla 'samaan' on the show and even threatened to quit. Later, Pavitra Punia raised eyebrows while she used cuss words while addressing senior Gauahar Khan's strategy in the game.

However, one thing that grabbed people's attention the most was a comment that senior Sidharth Shukla made during the episode run. During the immunity task announced by Bigg Boss, while all housemates were gathered in the garden area, Sidharth said, "I have a girlfriend at home."

Read: Sidharth Shukla Steps Out of Bigg Boss 14 House, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

This comment by Sidharth has gone viral on social media. Sidharth's fans started referring to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill as the girl he is referring to as their romance rumours are doing the rounds since they featured in the show together last season.

Here are some reactions to Sidharth's 'I have a girlfriend at home' confession.

Sid ~I have a girlfriend at homeSidnaazians be like mandap ready ha Dhullaa dhulhan ko boliyee #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Qp3bo9jwBH — (@sidkiniecee) October 20, 2020

“I have a girlfriend at home” ‍♀️‍♀️Kabhi kabhi mazak mai sach muh se nikal jaata hai... anyways there’s a lot of ppl in that house who needed to hear this pic.twitter.com/x0p0WqclmC — •_• (@ghantafadak) October 20, 2020

SID AAJ KE BAAD SE :#SidNaaz I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME pic.twitter.com/wPsKazU2KM — ＳｉｄＮａａｚ (@therealzoii) October 20, 2020

NO ONE, ABSOLUTELY NO ONE #SidNaaz lovers der raat 1 baje: trends, I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME !!!!! XD pic.twitter.com/aER5INjGf1 — ＳｉｄＮａａｚ (@therealzoii) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, one or more contestants on BB 14 will be eliminated on Wednesday along with the senior with whom they participated in the immunity task.