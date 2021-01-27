Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Slams Trolls Who Asked Her to Have 'Motherly Instincts' for Ay Goni

Bigg Boss 14's wild card contestant Sonali Phogat, who got evicted from the show recently, hit back at trolls for targeting her for having feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni. Sonali was seen confessing her romantic feelings for Aly on the show and stated that she could not control the emotions for him, despite knowing about the actor and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship. After this, many trolls took to the social media and targeted her for their age difference. Now, as she has been evicted from the show and out of the show, Sonali lashed out at the trolls for bringing up their age difference and suggesting that she should have maternal instincts for him. She also cited the examples of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl and said that no one said anything about them.

She told Zoom that people are trolling her, saying that she should think of him as her son. She added that she is 40 and Aly is 30, and there is just 10-years age gap, but that doesn't matter. Sonali went on to say that even Priyanka married Nick, who is much younger than her, but they did not become mother and son. She is quoted by the portal as saying that she likes to see him and there’s nothing bad about it. She added, “I didn’t say that I will marry him or even that I love him.”

She also told the portal that her feelings are one-sided and she was always clear that Aly has Jasmin in his life. Her liking towards him had nothing to Aly’s equation with Jasmin. She further sent the couple her best wishes and blessed them.

Earlier, Jasmin was also seen defending Sonali on social media and called her confession cute. Meanwhile, Aly had promised Sonali to go on a date with her after Bigg Boss 14.