Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat to Enter the House, Promises Fun, Positivity

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat will be the latest celebrity to enter Bigg Boss house. As a participant of the controversial show, she promises a lot of entertainment and positivity.

"I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?" said Sonali, on entering the ongoing season 14 of the show.

"I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity," she added about the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sonali is the National Vice President f BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma.