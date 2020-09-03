Bigg Boss 14: Sukhvinder Kaur AKA Radhe Maa to Participate in Salman Khan's show?

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is known for its contestants and their equations. From violent fights to romantic scenes, the reality show is famous for its controversial content. The makers make sure to add some of the most prominent personalities in the show.

It wasn’t long when Swami Om was a contestant in one of the seasons of the Bigg Boss. Now, it seems like the upcoming season Bigg Boss 14 is all set to welcome Radhe Maa in the house.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Sukhvinder Kaur, who is most popularly known among her devotees as Radhe Maa, will be a part of the show. She has been approached by the makers to join the upcoming season.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the same by the makers or the team of Radhe Maa. Quoting a source, TellyChakkar reported, “Radhe Maa, who calls herself an avatar of the goddess, has apparently been locked for the 14th season. The self-proclaimed god woman Radhe Maa has been approached by makers in the earlier season as well. But it seems like this time she is quite keen and even makers are wanting to bring her on board”.

Radhe Maa is a popular name in India. The self-proclaimed god woman was born in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. As per her claims, she started walking on the path of spirituality at a very young age. She has been in the news for various reasons. A lot of people have also filed complaints of obscenity against her for her way of greeting the devotees.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi and Naina Singh have accepted the offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14.