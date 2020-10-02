Bigg Boss 14: Surbhi Chandna Expresses Excitement for Salman Khan's Show

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The actress took to Instagram to send best wishes to the team of Bigg Boss 14.

While, in one post she shared Bigg Boss 14 date and timing and wrote, “@colorstv #biggboss14 sooooo excited.”

In another, she wrote, “Big Big Love from Naagin.”

The actress also shared that a big revelation about Naagin 5 will be made in Bigg Boss 14's premiere night.

Recently, she also posted a birthday wish for actress Hina Khan, who had launched the on-going season of Naagin. Surbhi wrote, "Stunning woman wishing you the best birthday...gods blessings always HK...thankyou for inspiring @realhinakhan #morepower," in her Instagram story as she shared picture with the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss host superstar Salman Khan has shared his first look from the premiere night of the reality show. The superstar can be seen in all black attire and a matching color black mask. He wrote, "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...," alongside the picture.

Bigg Boss 14 will launch on October 3 on Colors.