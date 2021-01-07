Bigg Boss 14: Telly Bahus Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Turn Reality Vamps

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin are undoubtedly among the biggest bahus in the Indian small screen scene, but ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they have been cutting a portrait of the classic vamp.

With over 100 cameras spread across the house to maintain 24 hours vigilance on the housemates, Rubina and Jasmin's reality television gameplan has been very different from the scripted reality that fiction television lets them play out as telly bahus.

The ploy has allowed both Rubina and Jasmin fend against the more played-to-gallery tactics of challengers such as Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmira Shah, Vikas Gupta and Manu Punjabi, who have subsequently walked into the show.

Crowned as the "crybaby" of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin's attitude has only gone from bad to worse in the recent episodes, especially when she targets Rakhi.

Jasmin, who garnered a sizeable fan base during her starring stint on the show Naagin, made plenty of grotesque comments on Rakhi's body, face, implants and hygiene.

Notable among these was Jasmin's quip on Rakhi's nose implant: "Naak gir jaayegi (Your nose will fall apart)." She also made a few comments on Rakhi's silicone implants that were beeped by the channel.

Rubina, on the other hand, has moved from her staid "Shikshika" (schoolteacher) mode to a silently operating schemer of sorts. She has chosen to pick on Arshi ever since the latter's entry.

Rubina was a part of shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and has essayed exemplary Indian values with her roles in these shows. On Bigg Boss 14, however, she has been busy name-calling Arshi.

She has often been seen using words such as "gandi aurat" (dirty woman) for Arshi, besides expressions as "you are a joke".

Rubina was also seen laughing when Jasmin was insulting Rakhi in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14.

There is a saying that "real women fix each other's crowns" but on Bigg Boss 14, it is the other way round. The women here seem to be pulling each other down.