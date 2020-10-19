Bigg Boss 14: The Truth Can't Be Hidden, Says Aly Goni as Salman Khan Praises Jasmin Bhasin

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, the show's host superstar Salman Khan praised contestant, actress Jasmin Bhasin for showing her real personality and not being fake in the Bigg Boss house.

Jasmin's best friend, actor Aly Goni, who has been constantly supporting the actress from outside, reacted to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He took to Twitter to write, "Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai. sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni."

Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai ❤️ sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati hai❤️ #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 18, 2020

Aly also complimented her look for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, "Somebody was looking so pretty today. #JasmineBhasin thank u so much everyone for so many votes love u yall @jasminbhasin #AlykiSherni," he tweeted. He also thanked viewers for voting her as she was declared safe from nominations by Salman during the episode.

Somebody was looking so pretty today #JasmineBhasin thank u so much everyone for so many votes love u yall ❤️ @jasminbhasin #AlykiSherni pic.twitter.com/4rm7YNYzTv — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 18, 2020

Earlier, Aly had taken to Instagram and shared, "I will miss u J. I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin2806 that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana. I m waiting #jasmininbb14 (sic)."

Besides Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik was also declared safe from nominations, leaving Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kuamr Sanu and Shehzad Deol in the bottom three.