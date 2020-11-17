Bigg Boss 14: This is What Shardul Pandit Has to Say About the 'Toofani' Seniors Post Eviction

Shardul Pandit, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant along with Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh, became the recent contestant to get evicted from the show. After coming out of the house, he took to social media and expressed his admiration for the ‘Toofani’ seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

In a series of tweet, Shardul wrote, “Haven’t seen episodes I can tweet and let them know @sidharth_shukla I got ur bed and used to say it everyday on camera bhaiya aaj naaraz honge ya khush @eyehinakhan and @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I had entered when u guys were there ur guidance cud save me #aagthirahnahi #shardulogy (sic).”

Haven’t seen episodes I can tweet and let them know @sidharth_shukla I got ur bed and used to say it everyday on camera bhaiya aaj naaraz honge ya khush @eyehinakhan and @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I had entered when u guys were there ur guidance cud save me #aagthirahnahi #shardulogy — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

He further wrote, “Ye baat maine har contestant de kahi agar Mujhe vo mauka mila hota in dhurandharo ke saath jo sabko mila agar ye 3 nahi HOTEY to bahut se log Meri tarah notice nahi huye HOTEY #kaash @sidharth_shukla @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I got a chance I know I have it (sic).”

Ye baat maine har contestant de kahi agar Mujhe vo mauka mila hota in dhurandharo ke saath jo sabko mila agar ye 3 nahi HOTEY to bahut se log Meri tarah notice nahi huye HOTEY #kaash @sidharth_shukla @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I got a chance I know I have it https://t.co/5ZwrMyr2rQ — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

“I always told on cameras that this season @eyehinakhan if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie am sure @GAUAHAR_KHAN would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said #kaash hope life gives me a@chance #shardulogy (sic),” he concluded.

I always told on cameras that this season @eyehinakhan if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie am sure @GAUAHAR_KHAN would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said #kaash hope life gives me a@chance #shardulogy — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

Life never limits itself considering the persons location.. you shall flourish and spread the message of life with all the love.. wherever you go ..All the best and prayers for your mom!Humbled by your kind words https://t.co/UEeZMwJOBm — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 16, 2020

U played well ! Wish u the best ! @shardulpandit11 make the most of it ! https://t.co/eKbxUHwQiF — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 16, 2020

In response, Hina tweeted, “Life never limits itself considering the persons location.. you shall flourish and spread the message of life with all the love.. wherever you go ..All the best and prayers for your mom! Humbled by your kind words.” Also, Gauahar tweeted, “‘U played well ! Wish u the best ! @shardulpandit11 make the most of it!'...'Everything has something good for u!'.”

Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth had entered the on-going season of Bigg Boss as seniors for two weeks.