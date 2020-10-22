Bigg Boss 14: Thought it Would Be a Fair Game, Says Evicted Contestant Shehzad Deol

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Shehzad Deol was eliminated from the house on the basis of contestants votes. Shehzad left the house with Sidharth Shukla, who had entered this season as a senior.

After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Shehzad took to Instagram to write, “I thought it would be a fair game. I thought I was on a two-way road. But the journey has ended too soon… One which though has given me the love and support from all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside. But it is what is, toh koi gaal nahi. Zindagi kabhi fair nahi hondi. Yeh bhi shayad hona tha. But I’m here with a promise to entertaining you. Aapka Punjab Ka Munda…”

Along with Shehzad, contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu were nominated. However, Rubina and Jasmin were declared safe by show’s host superstar Salman Khan. Leaving Abhinav, Jaan and Shehzad in the bottom three.

Lastly, the contestants were asked to pick one name from the bottom three contestants for eviction. They picked Shehzad.

Meanwhile, Shehzad becomes second evicted contestant after Sara Gurpal.