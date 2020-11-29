Bigg Boss 14 to See Entry of Contestants from Previous Seasons, Indian Idol 12 Kicks Off

It has been revealed that Bigg Boss 14 will see the entry of as many as six celebrity guests from previous seasons to add more spice to the coming weeks.

In another news, Indian Idol 2020 kicked off with premiere episode on Saturday. Daughter of an ambulance driver, named Sayali Kamble, won golden mic for her performance in audition round.

Also, Delhi Crime team got together in a virtual meet to celebrate the series winning an International Emmy award during the recently held ceremony.

To make the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss 14 more interesting, several contestants who made a mark in the past seasons will enter the controversial reality show as housemates in the upcoming episodes. These include Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan.

Netflix's Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The series unit could not get together for celebrations owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases but virtually held a gathering to celebrate the win.

Natasa Stankovic has posted an adorable mother-son moment on social media with her four-months-old baby boy Agastya.

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan talk about working with each other in the upcoming movie. Sara also says that Varun is 'very pricey'.

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 kick-started on Saturday with one of the participating contestants winning a golden mic with her beautiful performance.

