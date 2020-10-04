MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: 'Toofani Senior' Sidharth Shukla in Dilemma After Entry Inside House, Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla has entered the 'Bigg Boss' house as a 'senior' and will play a crucial role in the episodes to come.

Bigg Boss, one of Indian television’s most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that Bigg Boss is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

View this post on Instagram

Bigg Boss is here ... #BiggBoss14

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

In the first night as participants, celebrities had Sidharth Shukla allotting them beds. The Big Boss 13 winner has been roped in as a 'senior' on the show, alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. The three former BB contestants will each play crucial roles this season.

Sidharth's dilemma was visible while assigning beds to contestants as housemates kept cajoling him into giving them what they wanted, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were seen having funny and shy interactions with Sidharth over their beds.

Watch a promo here.

With the theme – ‘Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab (Things will change as Bigg Boss will confront 2020’) – the Bigg Boss house is equipped with a shopping mall, theatre, spa and dining area.

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors Channel.

