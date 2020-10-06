Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Reacts as Rubina Dilaik Becomes the Most Targeted Housemate

It’s been just three days since the grand premiere of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. However, it doesn’t take time for heated arguments and controversies to transpire in the Bigg Boss house.

A day back, a task was given by ‘toofani’ senior Hina Khan to the rejected contestants. Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu were given a chance to secure their places back into the house.

When asked to decide the worst performer among themselves, Rubina was unfairly voted the lowest. Although she did not agree, Nishant, Sara and Jaan named Rubina as the worst performer. Bigg Boss allowed all the rejected contestant to enter the house except Rubina.

In another difficult challenge by senior Siddharth, Rubina was told she could enter the house on one condition. It was stated that if Rubina can spend a week in the same outfit, she will be allowed to step in the house. However, Rubina held her stand clear and declared that hygiene is more important to her than anything else.

The following day saw a spat between Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin over essentials. Rubina fought for a pair of slippers and shoes. On the other hand, Jasmin argued that she cannot compromise on the makeup kit as taking care of her skin is very important to her.

Now Twitter has reacted to Rubina’s conduct in the house. Many users have stepped forward in support of Rubina and lauded her for her strong stand.

#RubinaDilaik won my heart today with her ethics (regarding her thought of choosing hygiene over going in) and sportsmanship.Also the kinda one liners that she's passing everyday are literally the stealers of the show Today is only about Rubina!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — . (@PsychologistAsd) October 5, 2020

Rubina who's living outside the house and using other's slippers, asking for essentials is totally justified against Jasmin who wants 4 items and that too makeup. and how come is standing for yourself is considered being unfair?#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #RubinaDilaik — ʏυѵrαj ☆ (@Yuvraaaj_) October 5, 2020

The way Rubina said ," Mujhe Luxury nahi chahiye but saaf kapde ye mere principles hain". Won my heart. ♥️She's indeed the queen of swag n has a well defined aura. Loving her. #RubinaDilaik #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/qfAGMnUxFr — منتہا آرائیں (@muntaha_arain) October 5, 2020

Rubina has hurt Sid’s male ego in the 2nd epi. That’s why he is poking her and sort of has a grudge against her‍♂️ It’s so obvious The way Rubina gives it back to him with her one liners❤️#RubinaDilaik #BB14#BiggBoss14 — Rithvik (@KhudaJaane_) October 6, 2020

Others have condemned her for being too full of herself and not performing well.

#RubinaDilaik ne itne easily itna easy task quit kar diyaOn the other hand #SaraGurpal Ne #BB14 mein apni dedication dikhate hue shoulders tak apna hair cut krva diyaHatts of to @SGurpal #BiggBoss14 — Nikita Singhaniya #MI (@IamSinghaniya) October 5, 2020

Interestingly, in one of the promos, Hina who controls all the luxuries in the house, is seen giving Rubina a massage.

Also who wins in the fight between Rubina and Jasmin is yet to be seen in the upcoming episode.