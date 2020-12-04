Bigg Boss 14: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik

Reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 14’s finale is coming closer. The show’s contestants have been more aggressive in terms of their behaviour off late. In a recent incident, an ugly fight broke out between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

During the episode of the show, Rahul and Rubina got into an argument. In the fight, Rahul ended up calling names to Rubina. He goes on to address her as ‘Safed Bandariya’ and ‘Naagin’. The singer calls, “Nalli expert, Naagin, apne muh se zeher ugalti hai.” In retaliation to Rahul, Rubina calls him a misogynist and a spot boy. She also hit out at him saying that his mind stinks.

Meanwhile, the show has got two of its four finalists in Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan. Both of them have secured their position by winning the respective tasks. Eijaz Khan became the first finalist of the show by winning the immunity stone. Before Eijaz, Rubina was the immunity stone holder. Abhinav became the second finalist after beating the other contestants in the Ship Task. There are only two spots remaining for the finalists and the contestants competing for the same are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli.

In another challenge, things got quite ugly between Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. To instigate Abhinav, Nikki took sly digs at his divorce incident with Rubina. In one of the episodes Rahul had discussed Abhinav and Rubina’s marriage hitting rock bottom with Nikki. During that discussion, Jasmin too was present in the bedroom. Nikki had also participated in the conversation saying Rubina has a dominant nature and would have dictated Abhinav to end the marriage. Jasmin, however, did not make any remark during the entire discussion.