Bigg Boss 14 Viewer Asks Aly Goni if the Show is 'Scripted', Here's His Response

Bigg Boss has been blamed by many over the years for being 'scripted'. Viewers allege that the reality on the show is all planned by the makers.

Recently, when show host Salman Khan invited a fan to question one of the participants, they chose to question Aly Goni. He was asked, "Is Bigg Boss scripted?" The viewer recalled the time when Aly asked Jasmin Bhasin to leave the house as they have "given the show everything".

Responding to the BB fan, Aly said that he was upset at the time for being directly nominated for evictions alongside Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and he did not mean to say that the show is planned in advance. He apologised if he is being misinterpreted for his words and stuck to his guns when he clarified that the show is real and not scripted.

When fan questioned Aly, even Salman Khan gave him time to clarify. He joked that some team member of the show has called up and is pranking them by asking this question. He even asked the caller, "Which department are you from," hinting he may be one from the channel's team.

Meanwhile, Jasmin was the latest one to be evicted from the BB house. Her elimination left Aly crying and he also had a breakdown of sorts. Even Salman could not hold back his tears as he confirmed that Jasmin's journey on the show has ended.