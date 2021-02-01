Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Meets Rashami Desai Post His Eviction from the Show

Vikas Gupta, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, got evicted on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He had got fewer votes than Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.

Post his exit from the reality show, Vikas met actress Rashami Desai and her mother. Vikas shared pictures with them on Twitter and captioned it, “Unconditional love”.

Rashami had also come to visit Vikas on Bigg Boss 14 during the family week, where the contestants got to meet their family members.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan saved Rahul and Nikki and announced Vikas’s eviction. He then gave Vikas an opportunity to use his ‘Joker Card’, which he had won after successfully completing three secret tasks given to him by Bigg Boss on his entry. Salman told him that he can use the card and save himself by evicting Devoleena, who had received the second lowest votes. However, Vikas refused to use the card and left the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Before this, Vikas had left the reality show due to health issues. And, the other time he was removed from the show on pushing his co-contestant Arshi Khan in the pool during an argument.