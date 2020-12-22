Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Re-enters, Vishal Desraj Singh Calls the Show as ‘Comeback Season 14’

With Vikas Gupta's re-entry to Bigg Boss 14 house, actor Vishal Desraj Singh has shared his take on the series of comebacks happening in the show. Vishal has said that this season of Bigg Boss should be called as “comeback season 14”. The actor took to the microblogging site and wrote that with the number of people coming back in the BB14 house, it seems like the show will not going to end by December 2021. Vishal also revealed that he is a huge fan of the reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan.

"The amount of people are coming back in the big boss house is amazing looks like the show is not going to end till dec 2021. Good for me big fan of the show ️let’s just call the show a comeback season 14 instead of BB14 #BB14 ," the post read.

Vishal’s tweet has left the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee in splits.

Well, Vishal’s tweet seems to be quite relatable as not only Vikas but Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli have also made a comeback to the show after being evicted. This is the first time that so many voted-out contestants have re-entered the show.

Meanwhile, Vikas was one of the stronger participants of Bigg Boss 11, however, this year he was seen at the BB house as a challenger. Later, he was asked to leave after getting physically violent with housemate Arshi Khan. He had pushed Arshi into the swimming pool followed by a nasty fight. Now, as the mastermind has re-entered the house, the audience is expecting to have some more entertainment. While Arshi was seen taken aback by his unexpected entry, other housemates were looking quite happy to see Vikas in the house.

In the last episode, the housemates were seen targeting each-other during the nomination task. Later, we saw Manu Punjabi pulling out of the show due to immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, viewers will get to see a major fight between Abhinav Shukla and Aly in the upcoming episode. The promo has already been dropped on the internet.