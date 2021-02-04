Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to Take Legal Action Against Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Khoker

Television producer turned host Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, was evicted from the reality show in a recent episode. Post eviction, Vikas took to social media to share a lengthy post wherein he bashed those who had earlier defamed his name with false accusations.

Taking names, Vikas revealed that Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Roadies winner Vikas Khoker have troubled him in the past. He clarified that the three have been going around lying about him in the media for their personal gains. He declared that he is prepared to prove all their accusations false.

He also said his forgiving nature has been taken for granted as he never took any legal steps. The Bigg Boss contestant added that he is also going to take legal recourse against those who made false claims against him. He announced that he will drop a video titled #IamSorry the following day. Vikas also named Aly Goni, who is currently inside BB 14 house and accused him of mocking his sexuality during the reality show.

In the caption of the post, Vikas explained how tough life has become after he came out as bisexual. He shared that although he never anticipated things to go well, he never thought that people would become tougher and hostile.

Parth had levelled accusations against Vikas of molestation, non-payment of dues and threats of ruining his career. Earlier, Vikas revealed that before their nasty fallout, he and Priyank dated for one and a half years. Vikas was also accused by Khoker of sexual misconduct. Khoker claimed that Vikas was trying to gain sympathy of the audience by crying in the show. He alleged that Vikas approached him to fulfil his sexual desire on the pretext of offering work in the industry. He claimed that Vikas demanded nudes when he sent him his pictures and wanted to see his private parts.