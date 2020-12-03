Bigg Boss 14: Wedding Bells for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar? Singer's Mother Has This to Say

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya’s mother Geeta Vaidya said in a recent interview that once her son comes out, she will take things forward with actress Disha Parmar, whom he proposed marriage to while featuring on the show.

In an interview with Times Of India, Geeta said, "They share a great bond, they have worked together in two music videos. She is a good friend of Rahul and that’s why she visited our house. But Rahul did not tell us about his feelings before entering the house. We also got to know about his feelings on the show. I am ready for their relationship and if Disha is fine, once Rahul comes home we will discuss and take things forward."

She added, “Disha is a very good girl and if her answer is yes, then I will pick up the phone and call Disha myself."

Meanwhile, Rahul had proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday on November 11. He wore a white t-shirt and wrote on it with a red lipstick ‘HBD Disha’ on one side, and ‘Marry me?’ on the other. Since then he has been eagerly waiting for her response. However, Disha recently revealed that she has sent her answer.

Rahul is currently contending with Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin to earn a spot in the top four contestants of the reality show.