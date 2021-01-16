Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka War: Sonali Phogat, Abhinav Shukla to Face Salman Khan’s Wrath

Bigg Boss 14’s upcoming Weekend Ka War episode seems to be tough for many contestants, especially Sonali Phogat and Abhinav Shukla. On Saturday’s episode, host of the show, Salman Khan will be seen blasting Sonali for her violent and irrational behaviour with the housemates, while Abhinav will get slammed for not being with his wife Rubina Dilaik, when she wanted him by her side.

In one of the promos dropped by the makers of the show, Salman can be seen bashing Abhinav for not listening to Rubina and behaving rudely with her. He can be seen telling Abhinav that he asked him to be a husband and not a dominating partner, to which Abhinav replies that he is not perfect, while Rubina will be seen getting teary-eyed. Salman can be further seen asking Rubina if she thinks her husband is letting her down, to which she nods saying yes.

In another promo, Salman will be seen reprimanding Sonali for using abusive words for Rubina, to which Sonali blames the co-contestant for dragging her daughter into the fight. However, Salman firmly tells her that Rubina did not drag her daughter in the fight.

Further, Nikki Tamboli can also be heard saying that Sonali keeps threatening them, saying, “Mere bande bahar dekh lenge.” Listening to this, Salman loses his cool and will be seen saying, “Will you threaten people from outside? What will you do?"

However, Sonali did not agree with Salman, to which he says it does not matter whether she agrees or not, asking if this suits her personality and reminds Sonali that her daughter will also be watching the show.

Meanwhile, the contestants will also be seen facing the questions of the audience and getting a reality check from them. The upcoming episodes seem to unfold a major drama in the house.