Bigg Boss 14: When Will the Contestants Come Out of the Seniors' Shadows?

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was a huge hit and hence the expectations from season 14 were high. However, this season could not maintain the same spark. Because of the seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan—this season’s contestants could not shine initially. And by avoiding public votes for evictions, the makers also alienated the viewers.

Here we tried to diagnose what’s working and what’s not in the ongoing season.

Less contestants

Generally it is 14-15 contestants, but this season only 11 contestants were locked inside the Bigg Boss house. The contestants were Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Rahul Vaidya. Four wild card contestants were later welcomed on the show but they soon got eliminated.

Now the thing is, be it four or fourteen, the audience wants fights, screaming and really interesting tasks that could bring out the vest in contestants. It seems we need to wait a little more to get more out of the show.

No public voting

Sara Gurpal was evicted from the house by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Shehzad Deol was eliminated after losing a task. Nishant Malkani was sent home by the contestants. Recently, Aly also had to leave the house on losing a task. Whereas Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya took voluntary exit from the show. But it’s the sympathy vote in favour or against a contestant that increases his or her chances. This year, there isn’t a wave yet.

Red zone

Every season some changes are made in the Bigg Boss house. This season it was the red zone, a red room. Every Monday, the nominated contestants were sent to the red zone and had to stay there until Weekend Ka Vaar. So, three to four contestants every week are locked in a small area in the house. It would have been better to send them back to the main house in order to raise the excitement level.

Tasks

In this season, we only saw captaincy tasks, where the contestants fought against each other or in groups to win the captain’s spot. However, there were some brand promotion tasks. But, what the viewers missed was the luxury budget and secret tasks that make the contestants fight and also shows their competitive spirit.

Seniors

The three best players from the past seasons – Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan—were brought in season 14 as seniors. Although it was fun to watch the three back in the house, it ruined the current season’s contestants’ game. How? All the major decisions were taken by the seniors for two weeks and they intervened in every tussle. Post their exit, the contestants tried to walk on their footsteps than making their own path in the game.

Meanwhile, the season has welcomed six ex-contestants—Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan—as challengers to add the missing entertainment quotient in the game. These challengers will also fight with this season's contestants for trophy.