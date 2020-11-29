Bigg Boss 14: Which 4 Contestants Will Be Finalists? Vote Here

In this week six contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. The contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla.

However, on last Weekend Ka Vaar, the show’s host superstar Salman Khan made a shocking announcement that only four contestants will make it to the next week, remaining six will get eliminated over the week. He said ‘finale week is next week.’ He also revealed that Rubina is making it to the finale week. It will be interesting to see which three contestants will join Rubina in the finale.

From the remaining contestants, Abhinav, Pavitra, Rahul, Jasmin, Kavita, Nikki, Eijaz and Aly. The chances of Abhinav making it to the finale week is far less compared to the other contestants. Since day one he has been trying to put logic in everything and anything, which has made his game boring. Also Pavitra’s game is also not that strong. She had a good start with active participation in tasks, but slowly it looks like she is more of words and less of actions.

Kavita, who entered the house twice as a wild card contestant took some or a lot time to get into playing the game. Her motto has finally shifted from proving that she is not Eijaz’s friend to surviving in the show. In last week she did catch some eyeballs, but when it comes to taking just four contestants ahead in the game she can be left behind. Another wild card contestant Aly, who came on the show for his best friend Jasmin, got involved in some ugly fights to flirting. He is also one and only handsome male contestant in the house, according to some female contestants. But if his aim is to make Jasmin win, we doubt if we will move to the next level in the game.

Speaking about Jasmin, from Aly’s entry to her friendship with Rubina and Abhinav turning foes, she surely garnered lot of attention for herself. She also plays every task very well. Similarly, Nikki’s out-spoken attitude and changing teams in the house, also Jaan Kumar Sanu’s liking for her, has made her one strong contestant in the game.

Lastly, Eijaz, a popular TV face, actively participates in tasks, has expressed liking for co-contestant Pavitra, and opened up about his mental health. He also has the points to join Rubina in the finale week, but will he?

