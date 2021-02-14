Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

There are currently six contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. But, only five contestants will make it to the finale week, which is the next week. One of them will get evicted on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are already in the finale week. Rubina Dilaik won the 'Ticket to finale task' and gave the immunity to Nikki, thereby saving her from this week's nomination. Rubina is nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season for throwing water on Rakhi during an argument. So, she couldn't use the immunity she won.

Following the 'Ticket to finale task', Bigg Boss gave the contestants another chance to save themselves from nominations. Only Aly Goni, Rakhi and Rahul Vaidya participated in the task. Rakhi used the opportunity and shredded 14 lkh from the winning amount and saved herself. Leaving the price money to 36 lakh from 50 lakh.

All the four nominated contestants -- Devoleena, Rahul, Aly and Rubina are strong. However, only Rubina is in the Bigg Boss house since day one. Others got evicted or took voluntary exit and came back.

Along with Rubina, Eijaz Khan was also in the house since beginning. But, due to work commitments he had to leave the show in middle. To replace him, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is brought on the show, who is playing as his proxy.

Aly and Rahul never got evicted from the reality show, the latter had taken voluntary exit as he was missing his parents. On the other hand, Aly had left the game for Jasmin.

Who do you think will get evicted a week before finale? Vote here: