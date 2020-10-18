Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

After Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal’s eviction, Bigg Boss announced a task for the remaining contestants. The contestants were divided in two teams with Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya in one team, and Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar, Shehzad Deol and Jasmin Bhasin in another team. Nikki Tamboli, being the first confirmed contestant from ‘to be confirmed contestants’ was to monitor the task.

In the end of the task, Nikki announces Eijaz’s team as winner. Hence, his team gets immune from this week’s nominations. Whereas, Rubina, Abhinav, Jaan, Shehzad and Jasmin are nominated for evictions.

Now, from the nominated contestants, Rubina has very less chance of getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house given that she is a popular TV face. Joining Rubina in the safe zone is Jasmin, she also is a well-known TV actress.

Rubina’s husband, actor Abhinav, though not very entertaining is also not a weak contestant. Leaving Shehzaad and Jaan in the danger zone.

Shehzaad, however, is one of the most active contestant in the Bigg Boss house. From picking fights to prove his point to giving his all to win the task. While Jaan, as the other contestants say is playing in the shadow of Nikki, has not been able to stand out among the contestants.

Who do you think will get evicted?