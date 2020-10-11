Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 14 has been launched on October 3. The reality show's host superstar Salman Khan has introduced the eleven contestants of the season. The contestants are -- Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Shehzaad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya.

In the first week all the eleven contestants were nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss. However, Nikki and Pavitra got immune from the nomination by winning the immunity task.

From the remaining contestants, Rubina and Jasmin being popular TV faces are less prone to eviction in the first week of the reality show. With Rubina and Jasmin, even Eijaz has less chance to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

More so, Nishant will also not be removed from the house in the first week. The actor played lead role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has some fan following.

Leaving contestants, Abhinav, Jaan and Sara, whom Salman called less active in the first week. Also, Shehzaad and Rahul, who did get involve in fights but still have been not able to be seen in the one hour telecast.

