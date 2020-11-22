Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

In this week, six contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly Goni, who was the last captain of the house, was given a special power to nominate any six contestants for eviction. He picked Kavita Kaushik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli.

However, beside him a few more contestants were given a chance to participate in the nomination process. Lastly, the contestants nominated are Kavita Kaushik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli.

From the nominated contestants, the chances of Eijaz getting evicted from the house are far less than the other contestants. Eijaz is a very popular face and has been indulging into all sorts of fights inside the house. His sweet-sour love story with co-contestant Pavitra Punia has also gained some attention.

Along with Eijaz, Jasmin also won't get evicted from the house in this week. Jasmin's best-friend Aly's entry as a wild card contestant has garnered her good attention. Also, her subtle enmity with Rubina has been a talking point for a week now. Another such contestant is Rubina, the actress knows how to impress the audience with her strong opinions.

Nikki, who has joined Kavita's team, is known for stirring up tasks by flipping teams. Also, her on-off friendship with Jaan catches some eyeballs. On the other hand, Jaan, has recently started playing strong by participating in tasks and raising voice against wrong. Also, Kavita has just entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. And, is known for fighting only with Eijaz.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house? Vote here: