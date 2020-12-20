Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

In this week five contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. The contestants are Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Abhinav Shukla.

From the nominated contestants, the chances of Eijaz getting evicted from the house is less compared to the other contestants. He is in the house since day one and had also become the first finalist of the season. His game has also levelled-up after the entry of some ex contestants. The actor is also constantly seen at loggerhead with his co-contestant Rahul Vaidya.

Manu, who is an ex contestant and has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger to fight for the trophy, grabbed eye balls for his strategy to become the captain on his entry. Also, he has formed a group to support him during the tasks and nominations. Manu is also strong than the other nominated contestants.

Arshi can be very annoying, but, she is the most seen ex contestant in the house. Her fight with Vikas Gupta, who was asked to leave the show after his violent behaviour. He had pushed Arshi in the swimming pool during their argument. And her picking fight with every other contestant in the house.

Leaving Abhinav and Kashmera in the bottom two. While Kashmera is still taking actively part in tasks and recently had a fight with Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav is seen doing nothing much in the house other than judging other contestants.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house? Vote here: