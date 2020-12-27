Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Initially four contestants were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. The contestants were Manu Punjbai, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla. However, Manu had to leave the house temporarily for medical attention, he had been keeping unwell. Hence, he was removed from this week's nominations by the Bigg Boss.

Now, from the three nominated contestants, the chances of Eijaz getting evicted from the house is very less compared to the other two contestants. Apart from being a very popular TV face, this week he got into a nasty fight with his co-contestant Vikas Gupta over a personal incident. While Vikas confessed of getting close to Eijaz's ex girlfriend in the past, Eijaz accused him of instigating her to file a false dowry case against him and his family. The fight turned so ugly that the entire house had to get involved in separately them. Thereby, garnering Eijaz a lot of attention.

Speaking of Rahul and Abhinav, while Abhinav is in the house since day one, Rahul entered as a challenger two weeks ago. Rahul is still funny and intelligent than few other contestants, , but, Abhinav hasn't been able to entertain the audience at all.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 in this week? Vote here: