Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

This week all the contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the nomination process, the contestants were asked to pick two housemates whom they want to save from this week’s eviction. The first contestant to enter the confession room, Nikki Tamboli was asked to keep the process a secret from the other contestants till the end of the process. However, she revealed about the process to Aly Goni. Hence, as a punishment for not following the rule Bigg Boss nominated the entire house except Vikas Gupta who was the captain of the house.

From the nominated contestants, the chances of Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Eijaz Khan getting evicted are less than the other contestants. These three are in the Bigg Boss house since day one and have been entertaining the viewers with their fights among themselves or with others.

Also, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, who had left the Bigg Boss house and were brought back in the game won’t get evicted in this week. Aly had left to save Jasmin in the mid-season finale week, Nikki was voted out on the mid-season finale day and Rahul had taken voluntary exist on the same day.

Remaining are Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat. While Abhinav is also in the Bigg Boss house since day one, Rakhi, Rahul and Arshi entered as challengers. Sonali entered a week ago as a wild card contestant.

From these, Rakhi and Arshi won’t be evicted in this week because of all the drama created by them in the Bigg Boss house. Leaving Abhinav, Rahul and Sonali in the bottom three.

Who do you think will get evicted? Vote here: