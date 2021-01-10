Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss nominated contestants Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin for discussing nominations in advance. Post that, he even cancelled the nomination process to teach the four contestants a lesson for breaking house rules.

If either of Rubina and Abhinav gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, it will break the other’s heart, and same goes to Aly and Jasmin. While Rubina and Abhinav are married, Jasmin and Aly are rumoured couple. Also, they have been playing really well in the game.

However, if one has to leave the house in this week, the chances of Rubina getting evicted is less compared to other three contestants.

While Aly was a wild card contestant and was eliminated a few days before the mid-season finale, re-entered the house after challengers. Jasmin and Abhinav have been on the game since day one.

Given the entertainment quotient, Aly and Jasmin are better than Abhinav. Also, the viewers are more familiar with Aly and Jasmin than Abhinav.

It is difficult to pick one from Aly, Jasmin and Abhinav, but, the majority of the housemates think it will be Abhinav. However, the rumours say otherwise.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house in this week? Vote here: