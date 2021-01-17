Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

In this week, four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. They are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and wild card Sonali Phogat.

On last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, for the first time, nomination process was done in the presence of the show’s host superstar Salman Khan. The contestants in pairs were asked to save one and nominate the other in the process.

Now, from the nominated contestants, the chances of Rubina getting evicted is less compared to the other contestants. She is a popular TV face and viewers like to watch the actress’s married life on TV.

On the other hand, Rahul, who had taken voluntary exit from the show and was brought back in the game, will also not be evicted from the Bigg Boss house in this week. He is one of the most liked contestants of the season.

Talking about Nikki, who had started her Bigg Boss journey with a bang, was also evicted on the mid-season finale day. However, she also re-entered the show. Nikki was known for her antics and activeness during the tasks, but, now the viewers are complaining that she has become boring to watch in the Bigg Boss house.

And, Sonali, who is a wild card contestant, could not manage to grab many eyeballs during her three weeks stint.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house? Vote here: