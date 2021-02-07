Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the Show This Week? Vote Here

All the contestants are nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14, except Rahul Vaidya. He got saved from the elimination by Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli.

The chances of Rubina Dilaik getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house is less compared to the other nominated contestants. She is a popular TV face. Also, she has strong opinions on the matters happening inside the Bigg Boss house.

Besides Rubina, her husband Abhinav Shukla will also not leave the Bigg Boss house in this week. He was called 'boring' until lately, but, slowly his game has picked up, and viewers like to watch the husband-wife on TV.

Also, Aly Goni will not be evicted from the reality show as he is stronger than some other nominated contestants. His friendship with Rahul is also loved by the Bigg Boss fans.

Speaking of Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan's proxy Devoleena Bhattacharya, the two have created a lot of drama in the Bigg Boss house in this week. Leaving, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan, who entered as challengers in the ongoing season, in bottom two.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house? Vote here: