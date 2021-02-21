Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Who will Win this Season? Vote Here

Reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will end today. The winner of the season will be among Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant. Season 1's Rakhi entered the ongoing season as a challenger.

Rubina Dilaik - Rubina's loyal fan base has been fiercely voting for her. Several top stars have rooted for her, too. In the house, Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others.

Rakhi Sawant - Drama queen Rakhi has not surprisingly been constant in staying in the spotlight since her entry in the 14th season as a challenger. Undoubtedly, she has been one of the most entertaining characters and soon became one of the most liked contestants for the audience thanks to her no-holds-barred gimmicks and bizarre statements.

Nikki Tamboli - Nikki's operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Soon, she was trying to stay in the news with her fashion statements. She hasn't done anything of note lately, though she has managed to survive till the end.

Rahul Vaidya - Singer Rahul without any doubt gives strong competition to the others in the show and has always maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house.

Aly Goni - Aly came in as a support system for evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin but he soon established the fact that he means business, that he is good to go right till the end. He took a stand, aced all tasks and even added a sprinkle of romance with Jasmin to amp the show.